Brian Moses to Perform Solo Show NEVER SAY CAN'T at Palace Theatre In February

Acclaimed speaker, professional coach, real estate rock star, New Hampshire native, and devoted family man Brian Moses is bringing his life story, NEVER SAY CAN'T!, to the Palace Theatre stage in Manchester, NH for one night only, Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7pm.

Cataloguing the crushing lows and dizzying highs of his life, Moses' inspirational multi-media solo show will captivate audiences, leaving all who attend believing his mantra - "Never give up; never give in; never quit; and never, ever say 'can’t!'”

About NEVER SAY CAN'T!

How does a man go from being abandoned by his father and living in subsidized housing with his immigrant single mother to appearing on Late Night with David Letterman, walking a horse onto the track at the Kentucky Derby, and co-hosting an event with a President of the United States? Brian Moses's improbable life story ricochets from business failures, IRS asset seizures and thoughts of suicide to dizzying professional success, family triumphs thought impossible, and a future with no limitations.

How did Brian do it? This is the evening of inspiration he wants to share with YOU! Whether you have struggled with infertility, adoption, financial obstacles, mental health, or any other seemingly insurmountable challenges, this multi-media performance will provide uplift and motivation to change your future. Brian is ready to reveal and share this vulnerable journey and will inspire you to dream bigger and shoot for the stars!

NEVER SAY CAN'T will be performed for one night only on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7pm at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover Street in downtown Mancheter, NH. Tickets are $25-$35. There is a VIP upgrade for an additional $25 per ticket that includes a post-show Meet and Greet, photo opportunity, T-shirt and cash bar. Tickets are on sale now at PalaceTheatre.org.

About Brian Moses

Brian Moses is a Granite State native, having owned and operated multiple area businesses. Currently he is a keynote speaker and has shared the same stages as many of the industry greats including Jay Shetty, Grant Cardone, Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Shaun White, Daymond John, Jesse Itzler and others. A keynote speaker featured on Eagles Talent and listed amongst the Best Motivational Speakers in the world, Brian inspires others to dream big and set outrageous goals! He and his family have overcome the unimaginable and made the impossible possible.

