Brett Dean's HAMLET Comes to the Warner in June

The 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD will close with Brett Dean's Hamlet on Saturday, June 4 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

When Australian composer Brett Dean's Hamlet had its world premiere at the Glyndebourne Festival in 2017, The Guardian declared, "New opera doesn't often get to sound this good ... Shakespeare offers a gauntlet to composers that shouldn't always be picked up, but Dean's Hamlet rises to the challenge." This riveting contemporary masterpiece appears, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work's premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Many of the original cast members have followed, including tenor Allan Clayton in the title role. Nicholas Carter makes his Met debut conducting a remarkable ensemble, which also features soprano Brenda Rae as Ophelia, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly as Gertrude, baritone Rod Gilfry as Claudius, and legendary bass John Tomlinson as the ghost of Hamlet's father.

