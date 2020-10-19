Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW TV: Kristin Huffman Demonstrates What NOT to Do In a Self-Tape

Watch as Kristin explains the dos and donts!

Oct. 19, 2020  

Kristin Huffman, Broadway veteran (Company: "Sarah' flute sax and piccolo in the John Doyle production) is also a professor at the University of Hartford, Hartt school. She is the artistic director and founder of The New Paradigm Theatre (www.nptheatre.org) and produces musicals and educational events.

Recently, Kristin and a couple of her colleagues led a master class on "Best practices for self-tapes" for the Hartt students. Never one to miss a comedic opportunity to teach, Kristin created this video of what NOT to do in your own self tape submissions.

kristinhuffman.com

