American Savings Foundation Awards Grant To Palace Theater Afterschool Program

The Palace Theater in Waterbury announces that the American Savings Foundation has awarded the not-for-profit performing arts center a $13,500 grant in support of an afterschool language arts and theater appreciation program titled Behind the Barricade - Social Responsibility and Justice, based on the Broadway hit musical Les Misérables.

Beginning November 12, the six-week after school workshop series Behind the Barricade - Social Responsibility and Justice, based on the Broadway hit musical Les Misérables will provide 25 middle and high school students an interactive language arts, music and theater appreciation program facilitated by professional teaching artists, industry professionals, and performers. The program, which takes place at the Palace Theater and encompasses Common Core State Standards and 21st Century Learning Skills, will explore many facets of the production, from themes and characters to design and direction choices. Along with exploring the plot, characters and music of Les Misérables, students will learn about the historical context for the show's main events and will participate in workshops on historical set and costume design, and stage combat.

The program will also delve into concepts of consequences, social responsibility and heroism found in the show. Using Les Misérables' themes of redemption, forgiveness and social revolution as a starting point for exploration, the program will empower students to examine their role(s) within society, and their own personal accountability to themselves and others.

The curriculum for each session will involve a combination of hands-on activities, reading and written reflections, small group discussions, and conversations with guest speakers and artists. The program includes a matinee performance of Les Misérables, a talk-back with cast members and a backstage tour.

The program will culminate with a celebration for students, their families, and instructors. The students will share social, artistic, musical projects, and findings from the class, as well as receive their Certificates of Completion from the program.

Schools and students from the Greater Waterbury area interested in participating in this program are encouraged to contact Peggy Terhune, Palace Communications Associate, at 203-346-2014 or terhune@palacetheaterct.org. There is no fee to students to participate. A limited number of slots are available.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You