Acclaimed Play QUINTUPLES To Play One-Night-Only Engagement At Wadsworth Atheneum

Lovers of Latin American literature and new generations of the Puerto Rican diaspora in Hartford will have the opportunity to enjoy the national theater classic Quíntuples, written by acclaimed playwright Luis Rafael Sánchez, for the closing of the first year of the BoriCorridor Tour presented in collaboration with Agorá Cultural Architects and Charter Oak Cultural Center.

The brilliance of a new generation of actors shines through in the portrayal of the six main characters of this play. Joaquín Jarque's portrayal of Baby, Mandrake, and Papa Morrison, as well as Gretza Merced's interpretation of Dafne, Carlota, and Bianca Morrison, are indisputable contributions that continue to immortalize the genius of our celebrated author Luis Rafael Sánchez across the seas.

Jarque and Merced, directed by Emineh De Lourdes, will perform on Saturday, November 16 at 7pm the Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main Street in Hartford. The powerful and humorous play Quíntuples, first staged in 1984, had a triumphant revival in Puerto Rico in 2022, inaugurating the Puerto Rican Theater Festival dedicated to playwright Sánchez.

"We are honored to bring this significant Puerto Rican play to Hartford for the enjoyment of theater lovers and the creative talent of maestro Luis Rafael Sánchez. Quíntuples is a classic that also represents ‘la puertorriqueñidad,” so it is ideal for an exceptional closing of this first year of BoriCorridor artistic tours," said Elsa Mosquera, co-leader of Ágora Cultural Architects and creator of the BoriCorridor Tour. This past September, Sanchez received the prestigious Cátedra Cervantes, awarded by the Cervantes Institute of Spain.

The BoriCorridor Tour initiative, supported by the Mellon Foundation, seeks to bring artists living in Puerto Rico closer to the public and cultural organizations that provide services to the Puerto Rican diaspora in the United States. The first part of the tour successfully presented Teatro Breve's comedy and Jazz Boricua's and Hermes Croatto's music, followed by the singer-songwriter Kianí debut.

Tickets for Quíntuples performance in Hartford are on sale now at www.boritix.com.

