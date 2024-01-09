Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Various - CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN: AN EVENING OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN - Madison Lyric Stage

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Aaron Tveit - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED WITH Bryan Perri - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Paola Pacheco Rarick - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Paola Pacheco Rarick - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company

Best Dance Production (Professional)

SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Colin Sheehan - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Rafael Feliciano-Roman - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Ensemble (Professional)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jeff Carr - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Burnett - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Mike Martone - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Cathyann Roding - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Musical (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Justin Rugg - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Corbin Bleu - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rabel Bueno - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Christopher Lemieux - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company

Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jamie Burnett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Adam Jackson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Jackson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Mary Mannix - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Scott A. Towers - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Sargeant - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Dan Frye - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Shoreline Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Legacy Theatre