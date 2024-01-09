Aaron Tveit, Corbin Bleu & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Connecticut!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Various - CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN: AN EVENING OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN - Madison Lyric Stage
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Aaron Tveit - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED WITH Bryan Perri - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Paola Pacheco Rarick - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Paola Pacheco Rarick - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company
Best Dance Production (Professional)
SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bert Bernardi - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Colin Sheehan - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS - THE MUSICAL! - Legacy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Rafael Feliciano-Roman - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Ensemble (Professional)
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jeff Carr - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jamie Burnett - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Mike Martone - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Cathyann Roding - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Musical (Professional)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
MASTERS OF PUPPETS - Legacy Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Justin Rugg - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Corbin Bleu - SUMMER STOCK - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rabel Bueno - CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Christopher Lemieux - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
CALLING PUERTO RICO - Pa'lante Theater Company
Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Von Del Mar - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jamie Burnett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Adam Jackson - FOOTLOOSE - Shoreline Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Jackson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Mary Mannix - AND AWAY WE GO! - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Scott A. Towers - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Sargeant - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Dan Frye - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Legacy Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Legacy Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Shoreline Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Legacy Theatre
