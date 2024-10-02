ALABAMA STORY to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ivoryton Playhouse will present Alabama Story. Previews will start on October 3rd, with the official opening night on October 4th. This thought-provoking play will take audiences on a journey through a pivotal moment in American history, highlighting themes such as social justice, freedom of speech, and the courage to stand against censorship.



Kenneth Jones's Alabama Story is set in 1959 Montgomery, Alabama, where a segregationist politician challenges a children's book with an innocent message. The book in question, The Rabbit’s Wedding, was written and illustrated by renowned illustrator Garth Williams, who also illustrated recognizable titles like Charlotte’s Web, Stuart Little, and Laura Ingles Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books, among many others. A determined librarian steps up to defend access to The Rabbit’s Wedding, leading to a battle for intellectual freedom. The play delves into the intersection of progress, tradition, civil rights, and the First Amendment, making it a relevant and timely production; last week was National Banned Books Week.



Directed by Todd L. Underwood, Alabama Story stars Ivoryton Playhouse’s Executive Director Jacqui Hubbard and features a talented cast who bring the story to life with nuance and passion. Jacqui Hubbard describes the play as a “must-see” and “a love story to libraries and the importance of storytelling.” She gleefully adds, “It’s a poignant reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right. I promise that you will leave smiling!”



Performance Schedule:

First Previews: October 3rd, 2024

Show Dates: October 4th – 20th, 2024

Performance Times:

Wednesdays—2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays—7:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays—8 p.m.

Sundays—2 p.m.



Ticket Information: Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. They can be purchased online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318.



Photo credit: Ben Hope



Comments