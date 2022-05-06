ACT of Connecticut to Present RENT

ACT of Connecticut has announced their fourth and final production of the 2021-2022 season - Jonathan Larson's RENT. This Broadway smash hit musical will feature an all-star cast of performers.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop-cultural phenomenon. The story follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side. RENT is a show about falling in love, following your dreams, and finding your voice! In this groundbreaking musical, these young Bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts and learn that there is "no day but today!"

ACT of CT's production of RENT will star Ben Bogen as Mark, Paloma D'Auria as Maureen, Gordia Hayes as Collins, Paola V. HernÃ¡ndez as Mimi, Luis Herrera as Benny, Amber Hurst Martin as Joanne, Devin Price as Angel, Austin Turner as Roger, and will feature Joshua Bess, Nicolas Garza, Natalie Lilavois Yusty, Jade Litaker, Justin Phillips.

The ACT of CT production of RENT will be directed by Michelle Tattenbaum, with choreography by Ray Mercer, music direction by Jason Yarcho, music supervision by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Bryan Perri, costume design by Claudia Stefany, lighting design by Marika Kent, and sound design by Arielle Edwards.

RENT will run from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 19, 2022. Performances are Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm; with additional performances on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 7pm and Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2pm. ACT of CT will host a special opening night performance and pre-show reception (catered by Bernard's/Sarah's Wine Bar) on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8pm.

To purchase tickets for all performances please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior, Student and Group prices are available. For more information about ACT of CT, the education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, ACT of CT's Audience Access program, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org

ACT of CT's 2021-2022 Season also included SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE (September 30 - October 24, 2022), the professional premiere of the new musical NICKEL MINES (January 20 - January 30, 2022), and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (March 24 - April 17, 2022). ACT of CT's 2022-2023 season of shows will be announced at their annual gala on Friday, May 6, and season subscription packages will go on sale May 9, 2022.