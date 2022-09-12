ACT Of CT Announces Cast For GUYS AND DOLLS

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for the first production of their 2022-2023 season - GUYS AND DOLLS. The show marks the start to the theater's fifth season. Directed by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, GUYS AND DOLLS will be the theater's largest production to date, and will star some incredible Broadway talent.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, GUYS AND DOLLS follows the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but. With its score of unforgettable songs including "Luck Be a Lady", "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat", and "I've Never Been In Love Before", ACT of CT's production is being billed as "a fresh and exciting production that simply is not your parents' GUYS AND DOLLS!"

ACT of CT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine says, "GUYS AND DOLLS is one of my all-time favorite musicals. We have not yet produced a 'classical musical' in any of our seasons at ACT of CT, and what better time to do so now as we enter our 5th glorious season. GUYS AND DOLLS is a huge show with so much heart and I am excited for our audiences to see what we have in store for them!"

ACT of CT's GUYS AND DOLLS will star Matt Faucher (Broadway's BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL) as Sky Masterson, Katherine Riddle (Signature Theater's SHE LOVES ME) as Sarah Brown, Phil Sloves (Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS) as Nathan Detroit, and Donna Vivino (Broadway's WICKED, HAIRSPRAY, LES MISERABLES) as Miss Adelaide. The show will feature Michael Boland, Izzy Figueroa, Jeff Gurner, Victor Hernandez, Luis Herrera, Rebecca Hoodwin, Michael McGuirk, Val Moranto, Parker Aimone, Michelle Arotsky, Les Gibbs, Jasmine Gobourne, Alex Hartman, Marlena LÃ³pez Hilderley, Jorie Janeway, Georgia Monroe, Cody Ray, Michael Santomassimo, John Viso, Richard Westfahl.

GUYS AND DOLLS has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, and is based on characters by Damon Runyon. The show will be directed by Daniel C. Levine, with choreography by Sara Brians, music direction by Jeffrey Campos, music supervision by ACT of CT's Grammy nominated Bryan Perri, scenic design by Jack Mehler, costume coordination by Claudia Stefany, lighting design by Chris Chambers and sound design by Don Hanna.

GUYS AND DOLLS will run from Thursday, October 27 through Sunday, November 20, 2022, with a special opening night performance and pre-show reception on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8pm. Performances are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm; with an additional performance on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2pm. ACT of CT's special Sensory Friendly performance of the show will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2pm (please call or email the box office for more details about this special performance which is not on sale to the general public).

To purchase tickets for all performances please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior / Student and Group pricing is available. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, spring and summer education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, ACT of CT's Audience Access program, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org

The remainder of ACT of CT's 2022-2023 Season includes ROCK OF AGES (February 23-March 19, 2023), THE SECRET GARDEN (May 18 - June 11, 2023), as well as the theater's special BROADWAY UNPLUGGED Series (December 12, 2022). Season Subscriptions are available for the remaining three productions. Click here for more information on Season Subscriptions or visit actofct.org.