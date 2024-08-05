The Music Of ABBA Comes To The Warner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Warner will bring Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA to the Oneglia Auditorium on September 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm. This renowned 10–12-piece band, founded by Vicky Zetterberg-Norbäck and ABBA's original musician Rutger Gunnarsson in 1995, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Arrival from Sweden has become one of the world’s most beloved ABBA tribute bands, selling out arenas up to 50,000 people and captivating audiences across over 80 countries with nearly 120 successful tours in the USA alone. Millions of fans have experienced their high-energy, pitch-perfect performances, which have also been featured on numerous TV and radio programs across the globe.

The band’s authentic renditions of ABBA's greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Does Your Mother Know,” “Take A Chance,” “SOS,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper,” “Money Money Money,” “Waterloo,” “Honey Honey,” “Fernando,” “Chiquitita,” “Knowing Me Knowing You,” “Thank You For The Music,” “Lay All Your Love On Me,” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme,” transport audiences back to the glory days of ABBA. Their performances are so true to the original that many find it hard to believe they're not watching ABBA themselves.

Arrival from Sweden is the only group that has been given a previously unreleased ABBA song directly from Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA. The song “Just A Notion” was released by Arrival from Sweden in 1999 and was yet again released by the original ABBA in 2021 on their latest record “Voyage.”

With dazzling costumes, exceptionally talented musicians, and breathtaking vocalists, Arrival from Sweden provides a live experience that is second to none. This production, featuring musical arrangements by ABBA’s original string arranger and bass player, the late Rutger Gunnarsson, and the renowned arranger Tommy Hansson, ensures a faithful reproduction of ABBA’s timeless music.

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA is the closest you will ever get to see ABBA live on stage! Tickets are ON SALE NOW and expected to sell out quickly. Don't miss your chance to be part of a celebration of one of the greatest pop groups of all time. Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA is at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT for one-night-only on September 22nd @ 7:30PM. Tickets start at $39.00 and can be purchased at warnertheatre.org or by phone at (860) 489-7180 x 1.

Comments