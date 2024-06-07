: Playhouse on Park Will Host Panel Discussion in Conjunction with Connecticut Premiere of TONI STONE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse on Park will host a panel discussion in conjunction with the Connecticut Premiere of Lydia R. Diamond’s TONI STONE on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024. This event is free and open to the public (RSVP required). There will be a reception at 6pm, panel at 7pm, and a Q&A at 8pm. RSVP via email to boxoffice@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 ext. 10.

George Springer, Jr. will moderate the panel. Panelists include Doug Glanville, Walter Harrison, Diana R. Paulin, and Phil Ross. For full bios, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

An original play inspired by the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann. this sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni’s journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along. “Toni Stone” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for TONI STONE, and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on May 29 and 30, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

