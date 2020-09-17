Woodward Opera House Reopens With a Performance From Lydia Brownfield

The concert takes place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 7:00 PM EDT.

Woodward Opera House will reopen for live performances with a concert from Lydia Brownfield. The concert takes place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 7:00 PM EDT.

The Living Room Series presents multi talented Lydia Brownfield. Experience the Woodward Opera House in a new way.

The venue has added banquet seating to the historic Opera House. Food will be available from Stein Brewing Company, and the bar will be open for beverage refreshment.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.thewoodward.org/index.php/events/.

