Originally aired Oct 1st, 2019: This 2-time Tony-nominated actor made his Broadway debut in Wicked as 2008 as Boq, and since then has gone on to roles in Assassins, Matilda the Musical, Big Fish, and School of Rock where he originated the role of Dewey Finn, earning him his first Tony nomination.
Tickets on Sale for BEETLEJUICE National Tour at the Ohio Theatre
Performances will run at the Ohio Theatre April 16-18, 2027.
Single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice at the Ohio Theatre are now on sale. Beetlejuice will play the Ohio Theatre April 16-18, 2027. Show times are: Friday, April 16, 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 17, 2 and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, April 18, at 1 and 6:30 pm.
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown(“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
Beetlejuice includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”); hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten.
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Justin Collette Brings Beetlejuice to Life at the Palace Theatre (Season 9 Finale)
Step inside the dressing room with Beetlejuice's Justin Collette for a behind-the-scenes conversation that’s equal parts bone broth and backstage banter. From the rock riffs of School of Rock to the undead hilarity of Beetlejuice, Justin shares his wild ride from Canadian improv star and punk band frontman to taking center stage on Broadway.
Trisha Paytas on Media, Missteps, and Making Her Broadway Debut
Trisha Paytas joins the podcast to talk about her unexpected and much-talked-about Broadway debut in Beetlejuice. She shares what drew her to the show, how the opportunity came about, and what it’s been like stepping into a completely new kind of spotlight.
Ep 47 - Jenni Barber - The Caretaker Part
Jenni Barber (Beetlejuice) comes from a family lineage of caretaking, and it is infused in every role she plays, from cast member, to teacher and mentor, to wife and mother.
Audition Stories 2025 with Lynn Nottage, Aubie Merrylees, Elizabeth Hess, Simon Tam, and More!
It’s been several seasons since the last time Audition Stories took center stage, but they’re finally back — and this time with a brand-new collection of unforgettable moments from the audition room.
Ep 572- Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Justin Collette Is Here!
He’s the ghost with the most, babe! Star of the national tour of Beetlejuice, Justin Collette joins us to talk about bringing this fan-favorite musical to life across the country—including its upcoming run at Detroit’s legendary Fisher Theatre.
Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice...Beetle-just kidding, we're not that crazy. Today, we're talking about "you know who," and we're doing it with original Broadway cast member and current dance captain on the BEETLEJUICE national tour, Ryan Breslin!
#3 - Brooke Engen: Beetlejuice, Gypsy, Hairspray
Super Swings Podcast was recorded as an immersive audio experience by Vrialto Productions. Please make sure to listen with headphones to get the full immersive audio experience.
Ep21 - Alex Brightman - The Jester Part
Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Bobby have been friends since they were in the Broadway production of Big Fish together. They were both quietly struggling with mental health, not knowing where to turn or how to address it.
RE-AIR: Kerry Butler (Breaking Broadway x Mapping The College Audition Crossover!)
In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Broadway Star and fellow BPN podcast host, Kerry Butler. Kerry and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: Kerry almost getting kicked out of her college program. Passing on projects for personal pursuits.
#25 - David Korins (Tony Awards Special Episode)
In this week's special episode, Joel Crump is chatting with acclaimed scenic designer David Korins! David has received a 2024 Tony Award nomination for his exceptional work on the groundbreaking musical Here Lies Love.
#204 - Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
In this episode, hear all about: 1st Tony Nomination. Spamalot. Improvisation. Balancing comedy with high stakes. How to read your audience to not cross a line with a joke. The Creation of Lady of the Lake: The Farewell Tour. Live Show at Joe's Pub.
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