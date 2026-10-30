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Tickets on Sale for BEETLEJUICE National Tour at the Ohio Theatre

Performances will run at the Ohio Theatre April 16-18, 2027.

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Tickets on Sale for BEETLEJUICE National Tour at the Ohio Theatre

 

​Single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice at the Ohio Theatre are now on sale. Beetlejuice will play the Ohio Theatre April 16-18, 2027. Show times are: Friday, April 16, 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 17, 2 and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, April 18, at 1 and 6:30 pm.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown(“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice includes scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); illusions by Michael Weber (“Forrest Gump”); hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; casting by Geoff Josselson Casting; and the line producer is Jenny Gersten.

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More on this show: BEETLEJUICE Broadway Tour to Make South Bend Premiere at Morris Center · 6/4/2026


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