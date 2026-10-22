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Photos: First look at King Avenue Players’ ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Once Upon A Mattress, will run from Oct. 22 - 25, 2026

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First look at King Avenue Players’ ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

King Avenue Players presents Once Upon A Mattress, Oct. 22 - 25, 2026

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larken and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.  

Music by Mary Rodgers, Lyrics by Marshall Barer, and Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, Director – Jim Keller, Accompanist – Lisa Miller, Choreographers – Jim Keller and Ashley Muscroft, Stage Manager – Jodie Brown.

Cast: Winnifred - Anita McFarren, Dauntless - JJ Perez, Lady Larken - Meghan Noonan, Sir Harry - Brett Gambill, Queen Aggravain - Traci Thornton, King Sextimus - Shaun Brown, Wizard - Brittany Grandbois, Minstrel - Dayton Duvall, Jester/Dance Captain - Ashley Muscroft, Sir Studley/Knight - Stephen Hanna, Princess No.12/Lady-in-Waiting - Jennifer Blair, Sir Luce/Knight - Ian Shelton, Nightingale/Lucille/Lady-in-Waiting - Carol Hayward, Rowena/Lady-in-Waiting - Allen McKenzie, Merrill/Lady-in-Waiting - Shiree Houf, Emily/Lady-in-Waiting - Maggie Rusnak, Mabelle/Lady-in-Waiting - Amy Gordon, Kitchen Wench/Knight/Lady-in-Waiting - Pam Muller, Lady-in-Waiting/Knight - Michelle Treaster, Knight - Yesh Mullins-Cosme, Ballet Characters - Stephen Hanna, Shiree Houf, Allen McKenzie. 

Performances run Oct. 22 24  at 7:30pm, Oct. 25 at 3:00pm at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio  43201.  For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/kingaveplayers/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Patrick Doss

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