Photos: First look at King Avenue Players’ ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

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First look at King Avenue Players’ ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

King Avenue Players presents Once Upon A Mattress, Oct. 22 - 25, 2026

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larken and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. For after all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Music by Mary Rodgers, Lyrics by Marshall Barer, and Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, Director – Jim Keller, Accompanist – Lisa Miller, Choreographers – Jim Keller and Ashley Muscroft, Stage Manager – Jodie Brown.

Cast: Winnifred - Anita McFarren, Dauntless - JJ Perez, Lady Larken - Meghan Noonan, Sir Harry - Brett Gambill, Queen Aggravain - Traci Thornton, King Sextimus - Shaun Brown, Wizard - Brittany Grandbois, Minstrel - Dayton Duvall, Jester/Dance Captain - Ashley Muscroft, Sir Studley/Knight - Stephen Hanna, Princess No.12/Lady-in-Waiting - Jennifer Blair, Sir Luce/Knight - Ian Shelton, Nightingale/Lucille/Lady-in-Waiting - Carol Hayward, Rowena/Lady-in-Waiting - Allen McKenzie, Merrill/Lady-in-Waiting - Shiree Houf, Emily/Lady-in-Waiting - Maggie Rusnak, Mabelle/Lady-in-Waiting - Amy Gordon, Kitchen Wench/Knight/Lady-in-Waiting - Pam Muller, Lady-in-Waiting/Knight - Michelle Treaster, Knight - Yesh Mullins-Cosme, Ballet Characters - Stephen Hanna, Shiree Houf, Allen McKenzie.

Performances run Oct. 22 24 at 7:30pm, Oct. 25 at 3:00pm at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/kingaveplayers/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 01 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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