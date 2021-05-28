Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The McCoy Center Will Screen FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF in June

The free screening takes place on Friday, June 18, at 7:30 pm.

May. 28, 2021  

On Friday, June 18, the McCoy Center will host a free screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

High school wise guy Ferris Bueller is determined to take the day off from school and convinces best friend Cameron and girlfriend Sloane to head into Chicago for a wild escape, but the principal is in hot pursuit.

The McCoy Center (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) will hold a free screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Friday, June 18, at 7:30 pm. Reservations are required for this free event, and can be made at www.mccoycenter.org. For entrance at the theatre, patrons should show ushers a ticket code on their mobile device or print out a pdf of their tickets to present at the door.

Facial coverings at the McCoy Center are optional unless otherwise enacted by a health order or by law. The McCoy continues to employ enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures and increased fresh air intake through the HVAC system. Hand sanitizer stations are available in the lobby and outside restrooms.

Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.

Learn more at www.mccoycenter.org.


