The McCoy Center Offers Free Screening Of HOME ALONE November 21

Donations for New Albany's 2023 Thanksforgiving 4 Miler to be collected at screening.

Oct. 17, 2023

The McCoy Center will host a free screening of the holiday-season favorite Home Alone, at 7 pm Tuesday, November 21. The screening will utilize the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

The screening is free and open to the public; tickets are not required. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the 2023 Thanksforgiving 4 Miler charity run happening two days later in New Albany on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Proceeds from the charity run will benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, LifeCare Alliance, and the New Albany Thanksgiving Day fund at the New Albany Community Foundation.

Home Alone (1990)

Rated PG

When Kevin's family left for vacation, they forgot one minor detail: Kevin! Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) has become the man of the house, overnight! Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, Kevin gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he's not decking the halls with tinsel and holly. Two bumbling burglars are trying to break in, and Kevin's rigging a bewildering battery of booby traps to welcome them!

Written and produced by John Hughes, this madcap slapstick adventure features an all-star supporting cast including Catherine O'Hara and John Heard as Kevin's parents, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the burglars, and John Candy as the “Polka King of the Midwest.”




