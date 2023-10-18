The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio to Present GOOD GRIEF in November

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio (formerly CATCO) announced today that they are producing the first Ohio-based production of the play Good Grief, by Ngozi Anyanwu. A New York Times critic's pick, the play will be directed by notable veterans from The Contemporary, Shanelle Marie and Alan Tyson, and will be produced November 2 through November 19, 2023, in Studio Two in the Vern Riffe Center.

In this play, Nkechi, a second-generation Nigerian American and a med-school dropout, is looking for identity and healing in the aftermath of the devastating loss of her best friend. It showcases moments of beauty, joy, and profound connection even in the darkest of times.

"This is a universal story about what happens when a person you deeply care about disappears and is gone from your life, and determining who you are without them and what you do next," said Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director.

"The production builds on my past experiences with The Contemporary," said Marie. "Everyone who has lost someone will be able to relate to Nkechi's struggle as she grieves and looks toward her future."

"It's a beautiful story that deals with keeping the memory of a loved one alive," said Tyson. "It is both heartbreaking and, surprisingly, has some very funny moments."

The New York Times calls Good Grief "an affecting study of the ambivalence of bereavement," and went on to say, "In tone, "Good Grief" brings to mind sentimental young adult novels of premature tragedy like John Green's best-selling The Fault in Our Stars. In form, it is considerably more adventurous." LA Weekly hailed it as a "profound dramatic work."

Anyanwu's other plays include The Homecoming Queen, Victory Is Ours, and Nike or We Don't Need Another Hero, which was recently workshopped at The New Black Fest.

Performing in the cast are:

Nkechi is played by Latifat Sulaimon. She is a Nigerian born, Ohio-raised scholar and performance artist. She is currently pursuing a double major in Communication of Technology and Dance at The Ohio State University. Although a scholar, she equally values her role as a creative. Latifat is most recently a nominee for a Gifted in Visual and Performing Arts Drama award in Westerville (2019). Her most recent theater credits include Esther in Intimate Apparel (JCC Theater) and Zoe in The Niceties (Red Herring Theater). This will be Latifat's second production with The Contemporary and she is ecstatic to share Nkechi's journey with the world.

MJG is played by George Swarn who is a self-proclaimed toothy grinned, happy personality from Mansfield, Ohio. He just moved to Columbus at the beginning of this year, so he is thrilled to be ending the year with his first show at The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio. You may have previously seen George at The Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, OH with previous credits including William Shakespeare (Something Rotten) and Harold Hill (Music Man).

The role of Papa is played by Brian Ellis who has performed in over 22 theatrical productions around Central Ohio, including The Ohio State Department of Theatre and Columbus State Community College. Over the last six years, he has worked in four productions with the Pickerington Community Theatre. In addition to his stage performances, Brian has been featured in several independent films, such as The Messiah, Dark Iris, and St. Gabriel. He was cast as a background actor in The Shawshank Redemption. He has appeared as an actor and voice-over artist in several local and regional TV commercials. Brian is currently writing a screenplay based on personal and true-life events.

JD is played by John Cuozzo who is a senior BFA Acting major attending Wright State University in Dayton. This is his first show at The Contemporary and is thrilled to work with such a talented team. Originally a resident of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, John is excited to tell this story.

NeNe is played by Anita Davis who is excited to return to the Contemporary Theatre stage for Good Grief. She was most recently onstage at the Contemporary in POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive and, in the Columbus, Makes Art Excellence Award-winning School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, and also starred in their productions of Sisters and Crumbs from the Table of Joy. She has performed all over the country, as an actor, writer, vocalist, dancer, and model, creating standout performances both onstage and onscreen. Stage credits include Steal Away, To Kill A Mockingbird, Stepper's Ball, The Trip and Womyn With Wings. TV/Film credits include independent films The Endangered, Compensation, Cruel and Unusual, Turning the Corner and Gross Ratings, along with TV movies Skin Complex and Our Father, winner of the Regional Emmy Award. Voice and video credits include Victoria's Secret, Macy's, Humana Health Care, Speaking of Women's Health and Coalescence.

Chase McCants is beyond excited to join the cast of Good Grief with The Contemporary, playing the role of Bro. Previous roles include Stool Pigeon (King Hedley II), James Hewlett (The African Company Presents Richard III) Locrine (The Lamentable Tragedy of Locrine), Baldazzar (Politian), Judas (Jesus Christ Superstar), James "Thunder" Early (Dreamgirls), and a multitude of characters in the ongoing It's All Been Done Radio Hour. Although theater is his first love, Chase won best actor for his performance in Static Copy Island's short film, The Monster Inside. He's also helped direct Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Imagine Productions), Happy Pills (Madlab Theater), and Full Exposure. He'd like to thank Ryan Yohe, Kristin Green, Jim Dailey, Zak and Melissa Richardson, and of course his mom, Gloria Adams for continuing to inspire him to keep creating. "More life, the great work begins!"

Darlene Spencer, who plays MJ's Mom/Neighbor, is excited to make her debut at The Contemporary in this beautiful and powerful piece. She is a Canadian born actor, director, and educator who currently makes her home in Dayton, OH. Selected roles include Lillie Anne in Barbecue, Detective Fix (and others) in Around the World in 80 Days, Bernarda in The House of Bernarda Alba, Titania/Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Paulina in A Winter's Tale, Medea in Medea and Helga Ten Dorp in Deathtrap. She is also a voice actor for dramatic podcasts including The Hidden People, Echo Protocol, Cold Storage, Think Fast and Uncanny Valley.

The creative team consists of:

Set Designer - Katherine Simon

Costume Designer - Esther Sands

Lighting Designers - Claire Chrzan and Kelsey Gallagher

Sound Designer - Krate Digga

Props Designer - Lonelle Yoder

Choreographer - Lori Lindsey

Intimacy Coach - Jeanine Thompson

Dialect Coach - Yetunde Felix-Ukwu

Rehearsal Stage Manager - Shannon Daly

Production Stage Manager - Kaitlyn Pfeifer

Assistant Stage Manager - Ashley Bright

Tickets for Good Grief are $48 each and can be purchased online at Click Here.

Thursday, November 2, 7:30 p.m. and Friday, November 3, 8 p.m. are preview performances; opening night is Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m. Performances during the run are Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. The play runs for 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 12 years of age and older.

The theatre also offers a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) ticket option for every preview this season. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614.469.0939), in-person at the CBUSArts ticket office, 55 E. State St., or at the venue starting two hours before showtime. The Contemporary also offers $20 student rush tickets to every performance. Tickets (one per student with a valid ID) are sold at the box office, 77 S. High St., Fourth Floor, up to two hours before curtain and are subject to availability.

Patrons can enter the theatre from the High Street entrance, or through the parking garage entered from Front Street.

The Contemporary is holding "Talkbacks" immediately following performances on Friday, November 10 and Friday, November 18. During the "Talkbacks," the audience is invited to stay after the performance for the chance to learn more about how the production was made, meet some of the cast, and share their insights after viewing the play.

Nationwide is the season sponsor for The Contemporary's 39th season, and sponsors for Good Grief are the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Services. Season support comes from The Greater Columbus Arts Council, the city of Columbus, and Franklin County, as well as The Shubert Foundation, Inc., and the Ohio Arts Council, a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically with state tax dollars from the Ohio Legislature. The Contemporary also appreciates the support of Leona and Rowena Kesler Memorial Fund, Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation of The Columbus Foundation who assists donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio is central Ohio's leading professional Equity theatre company, providing exceptional productions and educational programs for adults and young people, in response to our community's needs. We believe theatrical storytelling transforms people of all ages by immersing them into immediate, communal experiences. The Contemporary exists to harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy. For more information, visit TheContemporaryOhio.org.

The Contemporary Ohio's Vision

We strive to become an anti-racist, nationally recognized contemporary theatre company that anchors a thriving Columbus theatre ecosystem in an empathetic, equitable world.

The Contemporary's Purpose/Mission

To harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy.