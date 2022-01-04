The Columbus Symphony's Annual Russian Winter Festival Wraps Up With TCHAIKOVSKY & RACHMANINOFF

Conducted by Music Director Rossen Milanov, the Columbus Symphony's 7th annual Russian Winter Festival offers a program that celebrates the great Russian composers through the virtuosity and talents of the Columbus Symphony musicians. The second half of the festival will include Tchaikovsky's Orchestral Suite No. 3 and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring American Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join Maestro Milanov near the main stage for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Russian Winter Festival II: Tchaikovsky & Rachmaninoff at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, January 21 and 22, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday January 23, at 2 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.