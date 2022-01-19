Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Columbus Symphony Presents 'Michael Cavanaugh: Music Of The Great Singer/Songwriters'

The event is at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, February 12

Jan. 19, 2022  

Grammy and Tony-nominated Michael Cavanaugh, "the new voice of the American Rock and Roll songbook" (Billboard), performs the greatest hits of iconic singer/songwriters such as James Taylor, Simon and Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Paul Simon, Elton John, Billy Joel, and many more in a special Valentine's weekend concert event.

The Columbus Symphony presents Michael Cavanaugh: Music of the Great Singer/Songwriters at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, February 12, at 8 pm. Tickets are $35-$88 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.


