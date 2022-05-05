The Columbus Symphony Announces Schedule For The 2022 SUMMER NIGHT MUSIC Neighborhood Concert Series

The Columbus Symphony today announced the classical concert lineup for the 2022 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series. Started in 2017 as a way to take classical music out to central Ohio communities, the series provides a relaxed setting to enjoy symphonic music with friends and neighbors.

The schedule is as follows:

Mozart's Prague

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Program:

Rossini: Overture to I'italiana in algeri

Saint-Saëns: Suite in D Major

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ("Prague Symphony")

Thursday, June 16, 7:30 pm

Peace United Methodist Church (235 Diley Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147)

Sunday, June 19, 3 pm

Delaware Christian Church (2280 W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015)

Thursday, June 23, 7:30 pm

Powell United Methodist Church (825 E. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065)

Mozart's brilliant Symphony No. 38, written upon his first visit to Prague, is the highlight of a unique program conducted by Columbus Symphony Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera.

Strings of the Columbus Symphony

Joanna Frankel, concertmaster/conductor

Program:

Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1

Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence

Peck: Signs of Life II; Mvt. 3, Scherzo

Thursday, June 30, 7:30 pm

First United Methodist Church of London (52 N. Main St., London, OH 43140)

Thursday, July 21, 7:30 pm

New Albany United Methodist Church (20 Third St., New Albany, OH 43054)



Sunday, July 24, 5 pm

First United Methodist Church (207 S. Court St., Marysville, OH 43040)

From an arrangement of Tchaikovsky's masterwork for string sextet to a work written by Mendelssohn when he was only twelve years old, the strings of the Columbus Symphony display their versatility.

Rossen Conducts Haydn

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Grieg: Suite No. 1 from Peer Gynt

Beethoven: Romance No. 2

Haydn: Symphony No. 99

Friday, July 8, 7:30 pm

Vineyard Community Center (6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville, OH 43081)



Thursday, July 14, 7:30 pm

St. Andrew Catholic Church (4081 Reed Rd., Columbus, OH 43220)

Friday, July 15, 7:30 pm

St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church (58 Granville St., Newark, OH 43055)

Sunday, July 17, 7 pm

Faith Memorial Church (2610 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130)

Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov leads the CSO in Haydn's Symphony No. 99, the first of the composer's symphonies to include clarinet. Concertmaster Joanna Frankel performs as soloist on Beethoven's entrancing Romance No. 2.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-15. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door (if still available) or in advance at www.columbussymphony.com.

All programs and artists are subject to change.