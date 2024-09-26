The Avalon Theatre Partners With Bunsold Theatrical Arts for THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avalon Theatre has partnered with Bunsold Theatrical Arts to help offset the costs and help build excitement for their upcoming production. The Avalon Theatre will show the original THE ADDAMS FAMILY movie on Friday, October 04 at 7:00 pm. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Bunsold Theatrical Arts to help them offset the cost of their production.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Avalon for this fundraiser." said Emily Campbell, Director of Choirs and Musical Director for Bunsold Theatrical Arts "We are lucky to be in a community that has such a thriving arts presence where The Avalon Theatre has collaborated with us on multiple occasions."

To help support the middle school, simply purchase a ticket to the movie for $10 and enjoy! The Avalon Theatre will be selling Popcorn, concessions, and offerings from the bar as the original THE ADDAMS FAMILY movie plays on the big screen. Students and supporters will also have a popcorn topping bar available for an additional charge to complete the fun night at The Avalon Theatre.

The movie centers around a man (Christopher Lloyd) claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams (Raul Julia). When he arrives at the Addams' home, the family is thrilled. However, Morticia (Anjelica Huston) begins to suspect the man is a fraud since he cannot recall details of Fester's life. With the help of lawyer Tully Alford (Dan Hedaya), Fester manages to get the Addams clan evicted from their home. Gomez realizes the two men are conspiring to swindle the Addams fortune and that he must challenge Fester.

This collaboration is a natural one, all you need to do is look at the theatre's mission statement: The Avalon Theatre is dedicated to enriching our community through diverse arts programming that captivates, entertains, and celebrates the arts. We strive to be a cultural arts hub in Union County and Central Ohio providing creativity, engagement, entertainment, and arts educational opportunities for all ages.

The Avalon Theatre is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization located in Uptown Marysville, Ohio at 121 S. Main St. is committed to being the premier entertainment outlet for Union County by offering events such as; movies, live stage performances by local and professional touring artists, concerts, comedy acts, lectures, galas, and many other community-based events.

