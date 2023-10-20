The Avalon Theatre Hosts An Evening With Social Media Star Stella Katherine Cole

Join Stella as she performs a concert of classics and holiday favorites at The Avalon Theatre as a part of her Fall/Winter Tour.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

The Avalon Theatre is overjoyed to welcome social media sensation and timeless performer, Stella Katherine Cole to historic uptown Marysville. In just one year, Stella Cole has gone from 300,000 social media followers to a viral sensation with more than 800,000. Join Stella as she performs a concert of classics and holiday favorites at The Avalon Theatre as a part of her Fall/Winter Tour.

To watch Stella perform is to be transported back in time. Her voice, personality, and presence shine timelessly as if she'd been plucked straight out of an old MGM movie. The joy she feels from the Great American Songbook's music is both palpable and irresistible. If you spend a few minutes scrolling through the thousands of comments on her viral singing videos, you'll see she has people of all ages falling in love with this music.

On her highly anticipated debut studio album, produced by Matt Pierson, Stella performs a collection of her favorite standards with an all-star band featuring Alan Broadbent, Ben Paterson, and Chico Pinheiro. For Stella, singing is putting herself inside the lyrics of a song and letting the story carry her away. She sings these songs like they were written about her own life, an approach that requires a deep vulnerability. The sensitivity and honesty in Stella's performance are profoundly moving. People wiping tears from their eyes is not an uncommon sight throughout Stella's performances. In combination with her rich tone and impressive vocal control, her unique approach to song interpretation set her versions of these classics apart from any you've heard before.

Stella Katherine Cole is a multifaceted performer based in New York City. You might know her from social media, where she has amassed well over 800,000 followers and nearly 6 million likes of her videos, beloved by worldwide audiences of all ages. Her videos have been praised and reposted by Michael Bublé, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Betty Buckley, Stephanie J Block, and Donna Murphy. In New York, Stella has performed at iconic venues such as Dizzy's Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, 54 Below, Town Hall, Mezzrow, and the Cafe Carlyle as a guest soloist with Darren Criss. She has toured the country with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ). She recently collaborated with PMJ on a jazzy cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. The music video has already racked up a combined total of 5 million views between PMJ's YouTube and Stella's social media.

An Evening With Stella Katherine Cole will be performed one night only on Monday, December 4th at 7pm. Tickets are $20.00 per person. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.theavalontheatre.org or stop by The Avalon Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Marysville Uptown Theatre is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that owns and operates the Avalon Theatre. It is our mission to provide Uptown Marysville with a beautifully renovated 1930's 1930s-styled cultural and performing arts venue that will entertain, educate, and enrich the lives of Union County and beyond through quality arts experiences. Learn more at our website Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


