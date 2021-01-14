The Abbey Theatre Streams DIARY OF RECOVERING DAUGHTERS

The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ohio will present Diary of Recovering Daughters. Live stream viewing will take place on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. with streaming on-demand viewing Thursday, Jan. 21 - Thursday, Jan. 28.

Due to the Stay-at-Home Advisory extension, the company is no longer able to provide an in-person experience for the Diary of Recovering Daughters Thursday, Jan. 21 performance at 7 p.m. Instead, patrons can enjoy this performance from the comfort of their home anytime between Jan. 21 and 28.

Through a series of monologues, a retired African American female counselor looks back on her years of being a mental health and chemical dependency counselor. As she packs up her office on her last day of work, she remembers some of the women whom she counseled, their struggles and the similarities between their life and her journey with recovering from her own past. A world premiere play written and performed by award-winning theatre artist Julie Whitney Scott.

Cost: $10/stream; Purchase Tickets Here.