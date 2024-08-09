Short North Stage Announces Cast And Creative Team For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Complete casting and creative team has been announced for Short North Stage's upcoming production of Ain't Misbehavin', set to open in September at The Garden Theater in Columbus, Ohio.

Directed by Lisa Glover, this cast includes Isaac Tobbler as Andre, Israeljah Reign as Nell, Sydney Arterbridge as Armelia, Christian McQueen as Ken, and Catara Brae as Charlaine. This cast also includes offstage swings, Marshawn Clodfelter, Laura Overby, and Tirzah Washington.

About Ain't Misbehavin'

A new speakeasy musical experience is coming to Short North Stage this Fall. Enter through a secret speakeasy entrance, enjoy drinks, dancing, and a live lounge singer onstage before the performance. Grab your flapper dress and pin-striped suit, and prepare to experience the 1920s the Fats Waller way.

This sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Featuring five triple-threat actors, the intoxicating music of Fats Waller will delight and energize audiences as well as provide great insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

Ain't Misbehavin' features scenic design by Edward Carignan, costume design by Marquecia Jordan, lighting design by Ryan Shreve, and sound design by Brandon Doeringer, and music direction by Tirzah Washington. Additional Joy Heino serves as production stage manager, Darius Fincher as associate director/choreographer, Nicholas Wilson as production manager and assistant stage manager.

Where and When

The Garden Theater

1187 N. Main St.

Columbus, Ohio

September 5 - 22

Tickets available at https://www.shortnorthstage.org/aint

