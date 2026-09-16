SWEENEY TODD to Open at Short North Stage

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The Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd is finally premiering at Short North Stage! When Benjamin Barker returns to London under the alias Sweeney Todd, he's met with an old friend and a business proposition that's too delicious to deny. Walk the razor-thin line between obsession and love with Sweeney and his partner-in-crime, Mrs. Lovett, on a journey driven by devotion so consuming it threatens to slice open the boundaries of sanity itself. In a macabre ploy fueled by vengeance and secret ingredients, Sweeney Todd promises to satiate your hunger for thrills.

Performances will run September 24 – October 18, 2026.

This four-week run of mystery and murder opens September 24th and features an exceptional cast of professional talent from Columbus and New York City. Nyla Watson who has appeared in Waitress on Broadway and the national tours of Hadestown, Wicked, and The Color Purple brings her unique zest and powerhouse vocals to the role of Mrs. Lovett. Torrey Linder was last seen at Short North Stage in The Prom and across the country in the national tour of Beautiful, Signature's production of The Color Purple, and in the first regional production of Come From Away. Mr. Linder's portrayal of this infamous character certainly invokes thrills and chills.

Recently revived on Broadway in 2023, Sweeney Todd will transport you to the 19th-century cobblestones of Fleet Street, and you'll come to realize… there really is “No Place Like London.” With haunting ballads, bone-chilling scenery, and hair-raising costumes, theatergoers will have no other words except “God, That's Good!” Featuring direction and choreography by Edward Carignan and the brilliant music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, this gothic thriller is musical theater at its most profound and unforgettable. So grab your friends, especially your “Ladies in Their Sensitivities,” and get ready to nosh on Mrs. Lovett's “The Worst Pies in London.”



Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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