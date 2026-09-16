SWEENEY TODD to Open at Short North Stage
Nyla Watson and Torrey Linder lead the production directed and choreographed by Edward Carignan at Short North Stage in Columbus.
The Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd is finally premiering at Short North Stage! When Benjamin Barker returns to London under the alias Sweeney Todd, he's met with an old friend and a business proposition that's too delicious to deny. Walk the razor-thin line between obsession and love with Sweeney and his partner-in-crime, Mrs. Lovett, on a journey driven by devotion so consuming it threatens to slice open the boundaries of sanity itself. In a macabre ploy fueled by vengeance and secret ingredients, Sweeney Todd promises to satiate your hunger for thrills.
Performances will run September 24 – October 18, 2026.
This four-week run of mystery and murder opens September 24th and features an exceptional cast of professional talent from Columbus and New York City. Nyla Watson who has appeared in Waitress on Broadway and the national tours of Hadestown, Wicked, and The Color Purple brings her unique zest and powerhouse vocals to the role of Mrs. Lovett. Torrey Linder was last seen at Short North Stage in The Prom and across the country in the national tour of Beautiful, Signature's production of The Color Purple, and in the first regional production of Come From Away. Mr. Linder's portrayal of this infamous character certainly invokes thrills and chills.
Recently revived on Broadway in 2023, Sweeney Todd will transport you to the 19th-century cobblestones of Fleet Street, and you'll come to realize… there really is “No Place Like London.” With haunting ballads, bone-chilling scenery, and hair-raising costumes, theatergoers will have no other words except “God, That's Good!” Featuring direction and choreography by Edward Carignan and the brilliant music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, this gothic thriller is musical theater at its most profound and unforgettable. So grab your friends, especially your “Ladies in Their Sensitivities,” and get ready to nosh on Mrs. Lovett's “The Worst Pies in London.”
Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography
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