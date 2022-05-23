Rossen Milanov and The Columbus Symphony Announce 2022-23 Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony and Music Director Rossen Milanov today announced the 2022-23 Masterworks season, showcasing the best in orchestral music by well- established composers as well as works that will be performed for the first time on the Ohio Theatre stage. Subscriptions are on sale now.

· The CSO will present 12 Masterworks programs in the 2022-23 season. Three programs will include Sunday matinee performances.

· Accompaniment programs will continue, including Preludes, Mozart to Matisse, and the popular Friday Coffee Dress events that include complimentary coffee and donuts.

· The 2022-23 Masterworks season will open with the tour de force of classical music, Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, featuring a full orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Chorus, Columbus Children's Choir, and internationally celebrated guest vocalists.

· This season will shine a light on diverse artists, including works from three African American women composers-the energetic "Starburst" by Jessie Montgomery, the lyrical "Andante ma non troppo" by Florence Price, and the jazzy "Study for Orchestra" by Julia Perry.

· Columbus' own Aaron Diehl will perform Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F and two versions of "The Nutcracker Suite," the original by Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington's jazz version.

· Cameron Carpenter will return to Columbus following his spectacular debut with the CSO in 2020 to again perform on the Ohio Theatre's original "Mighty Morton" theatre organ.

· Many CSO principal musicians will take the stage as soloists, displaying the depth and range of their immense talents.

· The orchestra and chorus celebrate the end of an era, as Chorus Director Ronald Jenkins take the podium for the last time in the grand season finale choral concert.

· Continuing in the 2022-23 Masterworks season, all children aged 6-16 will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Preludes - Prior to most Masterworks performances, the CSO will offer a 30-minute, informational talk about the works or composers to be performed that evening hosted by WOSU's Christopher Purdy, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, or other special guests.

Inside the Music - New for the 2022-23 season, select concerts will begin with a short video presentation about the composer featured on the program.

Friday Coffee Dress - Select Masterworks programs in 2022-23 season will offer $14 general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals. Complimentary coffee and donuts included.

Mozart to Matisse - The CSO and Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will collaborate in a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO musicians with works from the CMA art collection. The presentations will focus on specific periods being presented in upcoming CSO Masterworks concerts, and explore the common themes and aesthetic influences between music and visual art.

Sunday Matinées - In the 2022-23 season, three programs will offer 2pm Sunday matinée performances.

College Club - This $25 student membership program provides unlimited access to concerts all season long, as well as special member emails and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.