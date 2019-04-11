Rob Lowe Brings Hit One-man Show To The Palace

Following his sold-out debut, Rob Lowe is taking his one-man show, "Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE!," on a national tour. Inspired by the success of his two NY Times best-selling memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life, Rob has created an all-new peek behind the curtain of Hollywood, fame, fatherhood, marriage, and a life lived at the forefront of culture for four decades. From the Brat Pack to "The West Wing" to "Parks and Rec" and beyond, "Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE!" is packed with witty fun and one-of-a-kind insights spanning an iconic career.

CAPA presents "Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE!" at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, May 31, at 8 pm. Tickets are $33.50-$253.50 (VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

Broadway World raves "The humor is first class, with the jokes and funny anecdotes keeping the audience in stitches for most of the night." In addition to Lowe's storytelling, the show will include a Q&A and plenty of insider film clips and photos. "This isn't a regurgitation of the books, because that wouldn't be very much fun," Lowe says. "This is very much its own beast, but it does have some of the same feel of the books."

Lowe released his memoir, Stories I Only Tell my Friends, in 2011. The book was an instant hit, spending consecutive weeks in the top four of The New York Times bestsellers and making it onto GQ's "Best of 2011" book list. Lowe's second book, Love Life, was published in 2014 and also landed a spot on the NY Times bestseller list. "I decided to put what would be the third book into a show where I could go out directly to an audience and share and have an exchange with them directly," says Lowe. "Frankly, I love meeting people, being out in front of them, hearing their comments. It's really fun."

Rob Lowe's iconic career spans four decades in film, television, and theatre. He is also an acclaimed author. Lowe has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards in which he won two. He has starred in the '80s classics St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, as well as television classics such as "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation." Lowe's incredibly diverse career also includes scene-stealing work in Behind Candelabra, Austin Powers, and Tommy Boy. He just wrapped Christmas in the Wild for Netflix with Kristen Davis and was recently seen in and directed a remake of the four-time Academy Award-nominated film, The Bad Seed. Most recently, FOX announced Lowe as host and producer of "Mental Samurai," the thrilling new competition series and first-ever obstacle course for the mind that will air during the 2018-19 season. He is also currently in London shooting ITV's six-part series "Wild Bill," playing the high-flying, American cop Bill Hixon who is appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force. Lowe has been married to designer Sheryl Lowe since 1991. They have two sons, Matthew and Johnowen, who attend Loyola Law School and Stanford University respectively.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You