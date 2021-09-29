Renowned Pianist Claire Huangci Will Perform Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2 in VARIATIONS ON ROMANTICISIM in November

In the talented hands of charismatic pianist Claire Huangci, Liszt's extraordinarily beautiful piano concerto is sure to impress with its lyricism and originality.

Conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, this remarkable concert also includes Evan Williams' The Dream Deferred, inspired by a Langston Hughes poem, and Brahms' romantic Symphony No. 2, captivating in its melodic richness and pastoral beauty.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join Maestro Milanov near the main stage for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Variations on Romanticism at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, November 12 and 13, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Mozart to Matisse: Van Gogh's Sources - Art, Books, and Music

Wednesday, November 17, 2pm, Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.)

Van Gogh once wrote, "... in a painting I'd like to say something consoling, like a piece of music." In conjunction with CMA's exhibition, Through Vincent's Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources, Chief Curator Emeritus David Stark will hold a brief discussion on the art, literature, and music that inspired Van Gogh. Columbus Symphony musicians will then perform Brahms' String Quartet in A minor, a lyrical and dramatic work from a Romantic era composer and contemporary of Van Gogh. Tickets are $5 for CMA members or $20 for non-members (which also includes admission to the museum) and can be purchased by calling CMA at 614.629.0359.