ProMusica's Summer Music Series Returns in August with Free Outdoor Concerts 

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra's popular Summer Music Series will be held once again this year on Aug. 6, 8, and 9. The series of three free outdoor concerts will take place at two locations, Westerville's Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater and Columbus' Near East Side's Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

The free summer concerts have been a staple in Central Ohio since 2012. The Summer Music Series is a chance for the world-class chamber orchestra, featuring musicians from all over the country, to shine, with the orchestra's own musicians performing as soloists. It also offers an opportunity for the Central Ohio community to enjoy free classical chamber music concerts in casual outdoor park settings in their community.

The first concert will take place at the Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater, 221 W. Main Street in Westerville, on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7:00 p.m. The following two concerts will be performed at the Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., just outside downtown

Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9 at 8:00 p.m., with children's activities beginning at 7 p.m.

“When we started the Summer Music Series, we had a simple dream of performing world-class music under the stars,” said Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica. “Now, for the past decade, the series has become a major summer highlight for our Columbus community, and we are so thrilled to continue presenting these concerts free of charge, to all ages and all walks of life.”

PROGRAMS

A Night in Vienna

Tuesday, August 6 | Alum Creek Park Amphitheater (221 W. Main St., Westerville 43081) Friday, August 9 | Franklin Park Conservatory (1777 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Chelsea Hart Melcher, soprano

David Danzmayr, conductor

Mozart – "Overture" from The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart – “Deh vieni, non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro

Schubert – Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel

Kreisler (arr. Clarice Assad) – Praeludium & Allegro

Kreisler (arr. Clarice Assad) – Midnight Bells

Schubert – Symphony No. 6

Grieg & The Lark

Thursday, August 8 | Franklin Park Conservatory (1777 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Katherine McLin, violin

David Danzmayr, conductor

Grieg – Holberg Suite

Vaughan Williams – The Lark Ascending

Grieg – Peer Gynt Suite No. 1

TICKET INFORMATION

The Summer Music Series concerts at both venues are free of charge. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics.

For the concerts at Franklin Park Conservatory only, reserved VIP table seating with a limited menu will be available for pre-order for $65 per person and a full bar will be available for purchase on-site. Table reservations will be available starting on June 5 at www.promusicacolumbus.org.

