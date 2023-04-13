Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's FROZEN JR.

Frozen Jr. will run from Apr. 14 - 16, 2023

Apr. 13, 2023  

New Albany Middle School Theatre Department will bring Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage with Frozen Jr., April 14-16,2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

Based on the Disney Film written by Jennifer Lee, Frozen Jr., is a story of love, and acceptance between sisters. The show features the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, and follows the emotional relationship and journey between Princess Anna and Elsa. Watch as the two discover their powerful bond of sisterhood. Loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is a show for all ages.

New Albany Middle School will present Frozen Jr. to be performed Friday, Apr. 14, 2023 at 7 pm. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 $10 tickets available at https://www.cbusarts.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's FROZEN JR.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at Aethereal Jest Arts Council's Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volume OnePhotos: First look at Aethereal Jest Arts Council's Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volume One
March 23, 2023

This production functions as a mini-theatre festival and is comprised of three one-act plays with two fifteen-minute intermissions. Co-directed by Brian A. Palmer and Bethany Schoeff, Performances run March 24 - April 2, 2023 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.aetherealjest.com/community-theatre-triple-feature---volume-one.html
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) THE BROADWAY MUSICALPhotos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
March 22, 2023

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner, Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer, Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Performances are Mar. 23- 26, 2023 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130.   For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.ohio.edu/lancaster/current-students/theatre/upcoming-shows
Photos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's TRIASSIC PARQ THE MUSICALPhotos: First look at CYCLODRAMA's TRIASSIC PARQ THE MUSICAL
March 21, 2023

Religion, identity, sex… and raptors! Triassic Parq is a raucous retelling of that famous dinosaur-themed film, this time seen from the dino’s point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so-prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male! This show does contain Adult content! Consider it Rated R! Book, Music and Lyrics by Marshall Pailet. Book and Lyrics by Bryce Norbitz and Steve Wargo. Directed & Music Direction by Josh Kaplonski, Cast: Velociraptor of Innocence - Kam McCluer​, Velociraptor of Faith - Sonny Panzica, T-Rex 2 - Jennifer Zwaap, T-Rex 1 - Emily Church​, Velociraptor of Science - Carolyn Cutri, Mime-a-saurus - Taylor Ervin Performances are March 24, 25, 31, April 1, 7, 8, 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.cyclodrama.com
Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's THE FOREIGNERPhotos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's THE FOREIGNER
March 17, 2023

The scene is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by “Froggy” LeSueur, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. This time “Froggy” has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. So “Froggy,” before departing, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should—the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister’s pretty fiancée is pregnant; and many other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn’t understand a word being said. That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play. By Larry Shue, Directed by Coreen Janetzke, Cast; Charlie Baker: Todd Bernstein, Froggy Lasueur: Andrew Conway, Betty Meeks: Barbe Helwig, Catherine Simms: Jenny Small, Ellard (Elle) Simms: Raya Franklin, Reverend David Lee Marshall: Stephen Codling, Owen Musser: Scott Harvey Performances run March 17 - 26, 2023 at the Wigwam Theater 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/
Photos: First look at Gallery Players' SOMETHING ROTTENPhotos: First look at Gallery Players' SOMETHING ROTTEN
March 16, 2023

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz. Performances run Mar. 18 - Apr. 2, 2023. at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/something-rotten/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.
