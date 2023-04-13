Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's FROZEN JR.

New Albany Middle School Theatre Department will bring Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage with Frozen Jr., April 14-16,2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

Based on the Disney Film written by Jennifer Lee, Frozen Jr., is a story of love, and acceptance between sisters. The show features the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, and follows the emotional relationship and journey between Princess Anna and Elsa. Watch as the two discover their powerful bond of sisterhood. Loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is a show for all ages.

New Albany Middle School will present Frozen Jr. to be performed Friday, Apr. 14, 2023 at 7 pm. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 $10 tickets available at https://www.cbusarts.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer