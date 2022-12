Photos: Inside Short North Stage's WHITE CHRISTMAS GALA

Orphaned while living in India, 10-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her embittered, reclusive Uncle Archibald, whom she has never met. There, the ill-tempered and lonely Mary meets Martha, a chambermaid, who tells her of a secret garden which belonged to her aunt Lily before she died. Mary’s search for the garden introduces her to a slew of other characters and a spirited robin that seems to be trying to talk to her. Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman, Music by Lucy Simon, Directed by Ross Shirley, Music Direction by Allan Finkelstein. Cast: Nadia Marshall, Ashley Winer, Jennifer Myers, Jay Rittberger, Amy Silver Judd, Michael Ruehrmund, Thor Collard, Nick van Atta, Michael Broadhurst, Molly Domanski, Deborah Brennan, Brady Brennan, Jacob Erney, Sonny Pierce, Dan Hildebrand, Alexa Rybinski, David Boley, Karen Sahlin, Lauren Bandman, Ajay Kumar, Madhavi Sudhir, Wendy Cohen, Laura Dachenbach. Performances run Dec. 3 - 18, 2022. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/the-secret-garden/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

On the occasion of Freddy's funeral and at his behest, six of his friends gather at the home of Hank and Kate in Kansas City, where five of them grew up. Hank and Kate were childhood sweethearts whose apparently idyllic relationship has proceeded uninterrupted through the years. Andy and Nessa were childhood sweethearts also, but are now divorced and living in New York. He's a successful advertising executive; she's the author of a bestselling roman à clef based on her friends' lives. Paul is the new Undersecretary for Eastern Affairs in Washington, and his wife, Alice, the only one who has not known the others since grammar school, is a housewife obsessed with the many infidelities she imagines Paul has committed. Hovering over them all is the spirit of Freddy, the only admitted homosexual in the group. As the liquor flows and memories (and recriminations) become more telling, Hank, in an emotional outburst, admits that he had been having an affair with Freddy for years prior to his death. Kate is overwhelmed by this revelation, the friends take sides and, as the night winds down into morning, facades are stripped away as no-holds-barred truth-telling replaces the party atmosphere with which the evening began. In the end Hank and Kate agree to strive for a more honest relationship, and the others, each in his or her own way affected by the absent Freddy, resolve to use the legacy of directness and honesty which he left them to set their own lives on firmer paths. Performances run Dec. 2 - 18, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org