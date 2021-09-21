Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Co.'s FUNDRAISER CABARET

New Vision Dance Company presented a wonderful afternoon of song and dance at our 2021 Fundraiser Cabaret! Three performances were presented, each performance featured New Vision Dance Company members and numerous musical artists to raise support for our efforts to engage with the community through the joy and beauty of dance! It was Located at the beautiful Medallion Estates in Westerville in an outdoor setting on the golf course.

Company members: Ally Farrell, Alyssa Fickert, Annie Ratanapan, Arnav Nawani, Betsy Oellermann, Carter Minor, Charlotte Rutherford, Clara Love, Dominic Catrone, Janaya Davis, Joe Gould, Jonathan Hill, Lauren Seger, Olivia Gassman, Sally Squires and Jessica Gould. Produced by Olivia Gassman. Company Manager - Christina Coppel. Sound Technician - Jon Gillie. Artistic Director - Melissa Gould. Featuring Guest Artists: Samantha Downing, Kristen West, Mimi Rooney, Emma Wintersteller, Logan Melick, Tyler Tucker, Emily Baird, Edin Kebede, Lorelei Roeger, Olivia Sloan, Maria Thiel, Maggie Hill, Reava Desai, Brie Funk, Sahil Shah, Gabby Lewis, Ava Baker, Annie Trybus, Shauna Davis, Mackenzie Leland and Patrick Schaefer.

Save the date, October 16 and 17th, 2021 for our upcoming 15th anniversary show "RETROSPECTIVE III - 15 years of dance" at the McCoy in New Albany. @newvisiondanceco Purchase yours at www.cbusarts.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer