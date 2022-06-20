Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presents KEVIN NEALON

The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium (MVAC) welcomed Kevin Nealon on June 16th, 2022 to the Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Upcoming shows include The Reagan Years: Talented East Coast musicians replicating Pop, Rock, New Wave, and Heavy Metal hits of the MTV Era. Selling out shows since 1996 and knows all the lyrics to Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire.' Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM. This is part of the Free Summer Concert Series at The Schnormeier Event Center, 10 Pittsburgh Ave., Mount Vernon, OH.

On Saturday June 18th MVAC welcomes Aureum: An Aerial and Acrobatic Adventure Tale for 2 performances in The Knox Memorial, 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, OH. And Clint Black on Thursday, September 15th.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer