Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre After Dark Presents SPRING AWAKENING

Join WCT in Germany, 1891 in a world where the grown-ups hold all the cards, and a group of students navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion. Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. This musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is sure to exhilarate audiences!

Book and Lyrics by Steven Sater, Music by Duncan Sheik, Directed by Katie Harvey, Cast, Wendla - Kasey Belding, Martha - Angela Dicocco, Thea - Madi Burwell, Anna - Mietta Smith, Ilse - Arriah Ratanapan, Melchior - Ryan Burkhart, Moritz - Nathan Stanley, Hanschen - Enweani Okaro, Ernst/Ulbrecht - Parker Kuzma, Georg/Reinhold - Shane Davis, Otto/Rupert - Patrick Doss, Dieter - Jake Mcaskill, Ensemble - Kam McCluer & Aly Rollins, Adults - Michael Gallaugher & Shannon Daly.

Performances are April 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 @ 7:30PM and April 7 and 14 @ 2PM at MadLab, 227 N 3rd St. Columbus, OH 43215. For Tickets https://ci.ovationtix.com/35811/production/1194249

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Alexis Mitchell