Photos: First look at Rise Up Arts Penguin Project's ANNIE JR

Annie Jr. will run from November 17 - 19, 2023.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Established in 2004, The Penguin Project has evolved into a National program, with Chapter sites throughout the United States. The program provides a supportive environment for children with disabilities to explore their creative talents.  It has also demonstrated that participation in the performing arts has therapeutic value by enhancing social interaction, communication skills, self-confidence and self-esteem. The impact of the program has reached beyond the stage to create a social network for children who previously had very few friends and limited social opportunities. 

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930’s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Performances are Nov 17 and 18 @ 7pm & Nov 19 @ 4pm, at Thomas Ewing Jr. High School, 2024 Sheridan Dr., Lancaster, OH 43130.  Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Rise Up Arts Penguin Project's ANNIE JR
