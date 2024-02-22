Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS

Get ready to laugh until your face hurts—Forbidden Broadway is coming to Lancaster! In this legendary, iconic, and comic Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters. The show parodies Broadway Musicals including Annie, Chicago, Phantom, Fiddler, Spamalot, Mamma Mia, and many others, with wit, charm, and hysterical lyrics. Where else does Ethel Merman meet the Phantom of the Opera and tell him he can't sing? (And that she doesn't need a microphone?)

Conceived, written and lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini. Starring Lauren Bandman, Angela Russell, Paul Russell, Sara Vecchi, Mary Rizzardi, Ryan Whitescarver and Joey Austin

Performances are Feb. 23, 24, Mar. 1, & 2, @ 7pm Feb. 25, Mar. 3, @ 1pm at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.

Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer