Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's THE FOREIGNER

Religion, identity, sex… and raptors! Triassic Parq is a raucous retelling of that famous dinosaur-themed film, this time seen from the dino’s point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so-prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male! This show does contain Adult content! Consider it Rated R! Book, Music and Lyrics by Marshall Pailet. Book and Lyrics by Bryce Norbitz and Steve Wargo. Directed & Music Direction by Josh Kaplonski, Cast: Velociraptor of Innocence - Kam McCluer​, Velociraptor of Faith - Sonny Panzica, T-Rex 2 - Jennifer Zwaap, T-Rex 1 - Emily Church​, Velociraptor of Science - Carolyn Cutri, Mime-a-saurus - Taylor Ervin Performances are March 24, 25, 31, April 1, 7, 8, 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.cyclodrama.com

March 17, 2023

The scene is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia often visited by “Froggy” LeSueur, a British demolition expert who occasionally runs training sessions at a nearby army base. This time “Froggy” has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. So “Froggy,” before departing, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should—the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister’s pretty fiancée is pregnant; and many other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn’t understand a word being said. That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play. By Larry Shue, Directed by Coreen Janetzke, Cast; Charlie Baker: Todd Bernstein, Froggy Lasueur: Andrew Conway, Betty Meeks: Barbe Helwig, Catherine Simms: Jenny Small, Ellard (Elle) Simms: Raya Franklin, Reverend David Lee Marshall: Stephen Codling, Owen Musser: Scott Harvey Performances run March 17 - 26, 2023 at the Wigwam Theater 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington, OH 43147. For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/