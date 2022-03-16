Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's ARSENIC & OLD LACE

The play is a farcical dark comedy revolving around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower settlers but now composed of maniacs, most of them homicidal. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York, as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves, Elaine Harper, who lives next door and is the daughter of the local minister.

His family includes two spinster aunts who have taken to murdering lonely old men by poisoning them with a glass of home-made elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide; a brother who believes he is Theodore Roosevelt and digs locks for the Panama Canal in the cellar of the Brewster home (which then serve as graves for the aunts' victims; he thinks that they died of yellow fever); and a murderous brother who has received plastic surgery performed by an alcoholic accomplice, Dr. Einstein to conceal his identity, and now looks like horror-film actor Boris Karloff.

Written by Joseph Kesselring, Directed by Coreen Janetzke, the Cast includes: Abby Brewster - Allison Fagan, Dr. Reverend Harper - Steven Pearson, Teddy Brewster - Bram Fulk, Officer Brophy - Brett Shaid, Officer Klein - Tyler Thomas, Martha Brewster - Diane Hooper, Elaine Harper - Rachel Wiltshire, Mortimer Brewster - Adam Schroeder, Mr. Gibbs - Daniel Betz, Jonathan Brewster - Lee Abrams, Dr. Einstein - Dan Griscom, Officer O'Hara - Brian Pruitt, Lieutenant Rooney - Daniel Betz, Mr. Witherspoon - Andrew Hudepohl.

Performances are March 18-20 and 25-27, 2022, and will be held at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For tickets and more information, visit http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer