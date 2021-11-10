Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

pixeltracker

One weekend only!

Nov. 10, 2021  

Three terminal cancer patients dwell in separate cottages on a hospital's grounds. The three are attended and visited by family and close friends: Agnes and her mother Felicity, estranged further by the latter's dementia; Brian and Beverly, whose marital complications are exacerbated by Brian's new lover, Mark; and Joe and Maggie, unready for the strain of Joe's impending death and its effect on their teenage son.

On Broadway in 1977, The Shadow Box received 5 Tony Awards including Best Play. In 1980 it was presented as a TV movie directed by Paul Newman. It starred Joanne Woodward, Christopher Plummer, and Valerie Harper.

Directed by Douglas C. Shaffer, the cast includes: Joe: Weston McAloney, Maggie: Stephanie Stephens, Steve: Patrick Foley, Brian: Kevin Farrell, Mark: Kyle Andrew, Beverly: Anita McFarren, Agnes: Beth Nuzum Cronenweth, and Felicity: Cynthia Needham

Performances are November 11th thru the 14th at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX


Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Book of Mormon Wet with Salvation Umbrella
Book of Mormon Wet with Salvation Umbrella
Book of Mormon Lapel Pin
Book of Mormon Lapel Pin

From This Author Jerri Shafer