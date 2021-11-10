Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's THE SHADOW BOX

Three terminal cancer patients dwell in separate cottages on a hospital's grounds. The three are attended and visited by family and close friends: Agnes and her mother Felicity, estranged further by the latter's dementia; Brian and Beverly, whose marital complications are exacerbated by Brian's new lover, Mark; and Joe and Maggie, unready for the strain of Joe's impending death and its effect on their teenage son.

On Broadway in 1977, The Shadow Box received 5 Tony Awards including Best Play. In 1980 it was presented as a TV movie directed by Paul Newman. It starred Joanne Woodward, Christopher Plummer, and Valerie Harper.

Directed by Douglas C. Shaffer, the cast includes: Joe: Weston McAloney, Maggie: Stephanie Stephens, Steve: Patrick Foley, Brian: Kevin Farrell, Mark: Kyle Andrew, Beverly: Anita McFarren, Agnes: Beth Nuzum Cronenweth, and Felicity: Cynthia Needham

Performances are November 11th thru the 14th at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer