Photos: First Look at Out of the Box Community Theatre's ANOTHER DUMB GHOST STORY

Out of the Box Community Theatre will present Another Dumb Ghost Story from October 14th through 23rd. Struggling with recent changes in her life, Mary has come to the end of her rope and finds herself at the Sanderson Inn, where she finds that haunting can go both ways. This lighthearted comedy was written by fondly remembered friend and local playwright, Jack Petersen, who worked with Out of the Box Community Theatre many times.

Check out the first look below!

Written by Jack Petersen, Directed by Mitch Spiro, Cast: Anna Soppelsa - Mary, Kate Willis - Mrs. Neil, Andrew Crawford - Ickles, David Hanggi - Carl, Al Minor - George.

Performances run October 14 - 23, 2022 at Hoge Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2930 W Broad St. Columbus, Ohio 43204. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ootbct.org/home

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer