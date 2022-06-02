Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's VOICE OF THE NET

Original Productions Theatre (OPT) and the Abbey Theater of Dublin will co-present the world premiere production of "Voice of the Net," written by Otterbein University Associate Professor Jeremy Llorence. The in-person production will be performed June 2-5 and June 9-12, 2022. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and matinees (2 p.m. on June 5 and 12). All performances are available for purchase at www.DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

In an internet-driven and highly political world, Sgt. Donna Lloyd leads a small federal task force dedicated to fighting net crimes, including those of Daria, a cyber-vigilante who has aided several of Lloyd's cases. When a digital death threat toward a U.S. senator implicates Daria, Lloyd must determine Daria's true motives before the violence spreads to the real world.

"We are honored and excited to co-produce this unique, futuristic play with Original Productions Theatre," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "This show gives audiences a fascinating take on the underbelly of the internet with ample suspense."

The cast of "Voice of the Net" is as follows: Julie Whitney Scott (Sgt. Donna Lloyd), Aviva Neff (Daria), Bobby Loyd (Detective Carter), Nigel David (Odysseus, et al.), Jeff White (Detective), Sydney Campbell (Kyle, et al.), Suvon Touch (Tarantula, et al.), Alexandria Scarborough (Senator Long, et al.), and Tom Holliday (Kelsick, et al.).

Playwright Jeremy Llorence says, "The world of 'Voice of the Net' is set 20 years in the not too-distant future. It is a world where the internet has inextricably embedded itself into all aspects of everyday life, making Wi-Fi a necessity for basic survival."

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer