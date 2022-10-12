Photos: First look at New Vision Dance Company presents BOOGIEMAN'S BALL – A DANCE SPOOKTACULAR

Kick off your Halloween celebration at the Boogieman's Ball hosted by New Vision Dance Company on Saturday, October 15 at 7PM and Sunday, October 16 at 2PM at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Performing Arts in New Albany, Ohio.

"Boogieman's Ball - A Dance Spooktacular" features New Vision Company Members: Rachel Cory, Ashley Dabe, Janaya Davis, Lili Engel, Kirsten Frison, Jessica Gould, Joe Gould, Mackenzie Hanna, Emmie Hess, Jonathan Hill, Gabby Jones, Cody Law, Sydnie Liggins, Clara Love, Jennifer Myers, Arnav Nawani, Anna Obermeyer, Betsy Oellermann, Marie Peltier, Elise Pierson, Charlotte Rutherford, Lauren Seger, Sally Squires. The show will feature a variety of performance styles and include performances by guest vocalists Ava Baker, Jaisel Cherry, Regan James, Ian Kopf, Mackenzie Leland and Caitlin VanAuken. Guest appearances by Jo Hines and James Jenkins.

Audience members are encouraged to come to the show in costume! There will be a costume contest with a first place cash prize of $200! The costume contest is open to all audience members, ages 10 and up. Register at www.newvisiondanceco.org

New Vision Dance Company is a contemporary jazz ensemble with a repertory including modern, jazz, tap, lyrical, musical theatre and contemporary dance. New Vision is a 501C3 non-profit organization under the Artistic Direction of Melissa Gould . To learn more about NVDC go to www.newvisiondanceco.org.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer