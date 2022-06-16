Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Next to Normal is a 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The story centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family.

Performances are June 17th thru the 25th, 2022 at the McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.newalbanycommunityplayhouse.org/nexttonormal

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer