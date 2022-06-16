Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Nominated for 11 and received 3 Tony Awards!

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 16, 2022  

Next to Normal is a 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The story centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family.

Performances are June 17th thru the 25th, 2022 at the McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.newalbanycommunityplayhouse.org/nexttonormal

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL

Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse's NEXT TO NORMAL



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories


From This Author - Jerri Shafer