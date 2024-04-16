Photos: Inside Dominion Middle School's THE MUSIC MAN JR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Students at Dominion Middle School traveled back more than 100 years (and trek west a few states) for their spring musical this year. Audience members sat in the expansive auditorium at the DMS building, 100 Arcadia Ave., to watch The Music Man Jr. Set in Iowa in 1912, the Broadway classic has been adapted for younger performers. The original first hit the stage in 1957 and went on to win five Tony Awards.

According to the press release by students Jackson Sweeney and Alena Synadinos, “Con man Harold Hill deceives the innocent town of River City, Iowa, into buying band instruments. Will they figure out his trick? Or will the local librarian and piano teacher, Marian Paroo, find him out?”

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jordan Sauer