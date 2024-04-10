Photos: First look at Olentangy Orange High School Orangelight Productions presents SISTER ACT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sister Act, a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film. Set in 1977, disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Performances run April 11 - 13 at 7pm and April 14 at 2pm at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035, For tickets visit: https://orangelightproductions.ludus.com/index.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer