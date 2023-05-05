Photos: First look at MTVarts' OUR TOWN

Our Town will run from May 5 - 7, 2023

A landmark in American drama, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town tells the story of a small town, Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, in order to tell us the story of every town, the whole world over. Narrated by the "Stage Manager", we follow the Gibbs and Webb families, residents of Grover's Corners, through twelve years of life changes -- from the mundane in Act I, "Daily Life," to the romantic in Act II, "Love and Marriage," to the devastating in Act III, "Death and Eternity." Through the young lovers Emily and George, their strong and loving parents, and the many other Grover's Corners' locals, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human. "Oh, earth," Emily Webb exclaims towards the play's end, "you're too wonderful for anyone to realize you." With humor, wit, and exceptionally powerful storytelling, Our Town offers a unique opportunity for audience members to make precisely that realization.

By Thornton Wilder, Directed by Bruce Jacklin, CAST: Stage Manager - Stephen Stone, George Gibbs - Christopher Hartman, Emily Webb - Mackenzie Leland, Dr. Gibbs - Thor Collard, Mrs. Gibbs - Maureen Browning, Mr. Webb - Jeff Scott, Mrs. Webb - Stephanie Scott, Mrs. Soames - Jacqueline Allen, Simon Stimson - John Humphrey, Rebecca Gibbs - Izzy Cook, Wally Webb - Briggs Swallow, Howie Newsome - Mason Mickley, Joe Crowell, Jr. - Zach Cramer, Si Crowell - Andrew Petersen, Professor Willard/Man Among Dead - Glenn Hissong, Constable Warren - Chuck Rogers, Joe Stoddard - John Yoder, Lady in a Box - Catherine Haws, Woman in the Balcony/Woman Among the Dead - Norita Hissong, Man in the Auditorium/Sam Craig - Alex Diehl, Ballplayers - Owen Cook, Antonio Rojas, Billy Woodring, Ensemble - Kate Ernsberger, Caddy Haws, Norita Hissong, Annaliese Scott, Ashlyn Scott, Auralie Yoder, Owne Cook, Zach Cramer, Glenn Hissong, Chuck Rogers, Antonio Rojas, Trey Swallow, Billy Woodring, John Yoder

Performances are May 5 - 6, 7:30pm, May 7, 2:00pm, at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtva-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/MTVA/index.php?prod=Memorial#/events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

