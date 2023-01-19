Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Neil Simons' farce in two acts; this play takes place on a quiet May evening at an upscale Victorian home in Palisades about twenty miles north of New York City where 4 couples are getting together for the 10th anniversary party of Charlie Brock, the Deputy Mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. Watch as everything goes topsy-turvy from the start.

By Neil Simon, Director - Mark Narens, Stage Manager - Kathy Hyland the Cast: Chris Gorman - Anna Soppelsa, Ken Gorman - Matt Rogers, Claire Ganz - Sue Rapier, Lenny Ganz - Andy Crawford, Cookie Cusack - Kelly Smith-Armstrong, Ernie Cusack - Larry Cole, Cassie Cooper - Abby Stoutenborough, Glenn Cooper - Dave Hetrick, Officer Welch - Mitchell Dustin, Officer Pudney - Deanna Lohn

Performances run Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets: click here.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer