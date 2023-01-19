Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Rumors will run from Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 19, 2023  

Neil Simons' farce in two acts; this play takes place on a quiet May evening at an upscale Victorian home in Palisades about twenty miles north of New York City where 4 couples are getting together for the 10th anniversary party of Charlie Brock, the Deputy Mayor of New York, and his wife, Myra. Watch as everything goes topsy-turvy from the start.

By Neil Simon, Director - Mark Narens, Stage Manager - Kathy Hyland the Cast: Chris Gorman - Anna Soppelsa, Ken Gorman - Matt Rogers, Claire Ganz - Sue Rapier, Lenny Ganz - Andy Crawford, Cookie Cusack - Kelly Smith-Armstrong, Ernie Cusack - Larry Cole, Cassie Cooper - Abby Stoutenborough, Glenn Cooper - Dave Hetrick, Officer Welch - Mitchell Dustin, Officer Pudney - Deanna Lohn

Performances run Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets: click here.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's RUMORS




Review: THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Of Dublin Photo
Review: THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Of Dublin
What did our critic think of THE PRICE OF POWER at Abbey Theater Of Dublin? As the director of THE PRICE OF POWER, Abbey Theater of Dublin director Joe Bishara is up against an interesting challenge. How does one present a show about John F. Kennedy, one of the most famous faces in the history of American politics?
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION) Photo
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present CLUE: ONSTAGE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION)
Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club brings a classic board game and motion picture to life with Clue: Onstage (High School Edition). Six guests assemble at remote Boddie Manor for a dinner party. When their host turns up dead, the guests must race to find the killer.
Photos: First look at MTVarts A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS Photo
Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS
Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 13 & 14 7:30 pm, Jan 15 2:00 pm at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards Photo
Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For Music Educator Awards
The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for their 26th annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education. Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTSPhotos: First look at MTVarts' A NIGHT OF ONE-ACTS
January 13, 2023

Join us at warehouse14 for an evening (or afternoon) of one-acts in our pop-up blackbox. Limited seating, tickets $7. Directed by Mary Elizabeth Harris and Christopher Hartman. Performances are Jan 13 & 14 7:30 pm, Jan 15 2:00 pm at Warehouse14, 14 East Ohio Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTSPhotos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTS
January 5, 2023

Plays by Jerrod Ward, Shivi Pallerla, Nick Hahn, Garth Wingfield, Trey Worthen and Thomas Terrell. This season's annual event features stories about an alien who visits a diner and stumbles on love, a hidden creature who snatches snacks, a support group who have a common unfortunate circumstance, strangers who meet in a waiting room, and a noir-style comedy about a detective reminiscing about one of his greatest cases ever! There is something for everyone in this evening of fast-paced entertainment! Performances run January 5, 6, & 7 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69642
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS CAROLPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 9, 2022

A holiday tradition for over 25 years, the Hilliard Arts Council is producing its annual performances of A Christmas Carol. Adapted from the beloved classic story by Charles Dickens, this multi-generational production is the Hilliard Art Council’s annual charity event with all proceeds going to Hilliard Food Pantry and Firefighters for Kids. Enjoyed by people of all ages, A Christmas Carol is a true family event – with a 1 hour runtime, it’s a great theatrical experience even for young children. By Charles Dickens, Directed by Douglas J Williams. Performances run Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's A CHRISTMAS CAROLPhotos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 8, 2022

Join us for this family friendly show performed by local elementary school students! Show is one hour long, so perfect for families and children's first introduction to theatre. By Charles Dickens. Performances are December 9th 7pm, 10th 2pm & 7pm, 11th 3pm, 2022, at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/
Photos: Inside Short North Stage's WHITE CHRISTMAS GALAPhotos: Inside Short North Stage's WHITE CHRISTMAS GALA
December 7, 2022

The holidays have always been a special time at Short North Stage and this year features a reimagined, heartwarming classic with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. The Opening Night reception joined cast, crew, creatives, and patrons in a festive affair catered by Schmidt's. See one of your favorite holiday films come to life on stage with this fresh, beautiful new production with a professional cast of actors and dancers from Ohio, New York and beyond. It’s a perfect holiday gift! Running now until January 1st. Ticket availability is limited so get to www.cbusarts.com to get your tickets today.
share