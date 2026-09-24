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Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

A Murder is Announced will run from Sept. 25 - Oct. 11, 2026.

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An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution – at some risk to herself – in a dramatic final confrontation.

By Agatha Christie, Adapted For The Stage by Leslie Darbon, Director - Rosemary Cullison, Stage Manager - Katie Mitchell, Cast: Letitia “Letty” Blacklock: Jacqueline Fisher, Miss Marple: Paula Campagna, Dora “Bunny” Bunner: Lynne McPherson, Mitzi: AJ Diggs, Julia Simmons: Nicole Williams, Phillipa Haymes: Laura Downey, Mrs. Swettenham: Dorothy Michalski, Inspector Craddick: Matthew Rogers, Patrick Simmons: Drew Moore, Edmund Swettenham: John Sorenson (9/25-10/4); Sam Clark (10/8-10/11), Sergeant Mellors / Rudi Scherz: Sydney Bibb. 

Performances are Sept. 25, 26, Oct. 2, 3, 9, & 10 at 8:00 pm, Oct.1 & 8 at 7:30pm, Sept. 27, Oct.4 & 11 at 3:00pm  at the Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, OH, United States, 43123.  Purchase tickets:  https://cur8.com/20833/project/141238 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

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