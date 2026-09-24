Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

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An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution – at some risk to herself – in a dramatic final confrontation.

By Agatha Christie, Adapted For The Stage by Leslie Darbon, Director - Rosemary Cullison, Stage Manager - Katie Mitchell, Cast: Letitia “Letty” Blacklock: Jacqueline Fisher, Miss Marple: Paula Campagna, Dora “Bunny” Bunner: Lynne McPherson, Mitzi: AJ Diggs, Julia Simmons: Nicole Williams, Phillipa Haymes: Laura Downey, Mrs. Swettenham: Dorothy Michalski, Inspector Craddick: Matthew Rogers, Patrick Simmons: Drew Moore, Edmund Swettenham: John Sorenson (9/25-10/4); Sam Clark (10/8-10/11), Sergeant Mellors / Rudi Scherz: Sydney Bibb.

Performances are Sept. 25, 26, Oct. 2, 3, 9, & 10 at 8:00 pm, Oct.1 & 8 at 7:30pm, Sept. 27, Oct.4 & 11 at 3:00pm at the Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, OH, United States, 43123. Purchase tickets: https://cur8.com/20833/project/141238

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 11 Hrs 49 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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