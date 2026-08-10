Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s The Wedding Singer

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First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s The Wedding Singer

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Wedding Singer from Aug. 7 - 23, 2026.

https://www.ltob.org/

The Wedding Singer will run from Aug. 7 - 23, 2026.

The Wedding Singer takes us back to 1985, a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer follows wannabe rock star, Robbie Hart, who is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.



Music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. Director - Aaron Auld, Music Director - Brandon Newbright, Choreographer - Katie Haught, Stage Manager - Shannon Daly. Featuring Ryan Burkhart as Robbie, Ashley James as Julia, Tucker Barton as Sammy, Kate Snyder as Holly, Tyler Woodward as Glen, Chris Plummer as George, Carol Hayward as Grandma Rosie, Kate Blackburn as Linda, and ensemble cast Caleb Kleppinger, Andrew Martin, Alise Orodi, TeRayai Robinson, Mindy Kay Smith, Nicole Williams, and Danny Yeager.

Performances are Aug. 7 - 23 at the Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway, Grove City, OH, United States, 43123. Purchase tickets: https://cur8.com/20833/project/140539

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

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