Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Director - Melody Wojno, Assistant Director - Jered Shaffer, Music Director - Elijah Tash, Choreographer - Charlotte Rutherford, Cast: Gomez - Nick Navaratnam, Morticia - Olivia Noel, Wednesday - Madeleine McNamara, Fester - Scott Landis-Wilson, Lucas - Mitch Kahn, Pugsley - Cindy Tran Nguyen, Mal - Ed Eblin, Alice - Karen Cook Sahlin, Grandma - Aleksa Kaups, Lurch - Andrew Savage, Ensemble: Kam McCluer, Mae Messersmith, Zachary Purney, Matthew Meade, Michael Pagan, E Scott Harvey, Christine Monsour, Vindhya Vasini Srikanth, Cali Russell, and Jessica Alkire.

Performances run Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24, @ 7:30pm and Feb. 18, 25, @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer